Okyeman taskforce refutes land guard allegation

The Okyeman Land Protection Force has refuted claims by the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association that the Ofori Panin Fie has land guards terrorising land owners around Teacher Mantey and its enclave.

At a media briefing, Okyeman Akwansrahene Baffour Asiedu Bekoe indicated that, the Okyeman Land Protection Force is a well-established taskforce mandated to protect all Stool lands at Okyeman against theft.

He indicated that, all the relevant security agencies have been made aware of the existence of the taskforce and its mandate.

Baffour Asiedu Bekoe mentioned that, Section 39 of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29 empowers legal owners of property to use reasonable force either by themselves or by their agents to protect their property from theft.

He said, the Okyeman Stool lands were acquired through the toil and blood of their ancestors and by conquer, hence it would be suicidal for the current generation to sit unconcerned for people to steal and sell their land without regards to tradition and culture.

He served notice to Ghanaians and investors acquiring land around the River Densu, Teacher Mante, Dome Faaso, Kwenyaako through to Jejeti that these are Okyeman Stool Lands, hence any acquisition without the consent of the Okyenhene does not hold.

He said, the Okyeman Land Protection Force is simply enforcing the laws on Immovable Property with particular regards to the alienation of lands in Ghana.

Currently, there is tension between the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association, KOANS Building Solution at one side and the Okyeman Land Protection Force over some acres of land allocated to the scrap dealers by KOANS at Teacher Mante.

While the scrap dealers claim to have bought the 50 acre parcel of land from KOANS, another private person who occupied the land prior to KOANS’ disposition has also shown registration documents with the seal from Ofori Panin Fie and that of the Lands Commission.

The development led to the destruction of a fence wall erected by the scrap dealers which encroached on the other party’s land.

The scrap dealers have already served notice to retaliate if their fence wall is not reconstructed in weeks.

Meanwhile, the Akyem Apapam Akwansrahene, Nana Baah has said, lands spanning from River Densu, Teacher Mante, Dome – Faase, Kwenyaako through to Jejeti are Okyeman Stool Lands and any sale of the land without the endorsement of the Ofori Panin Fie remains null and void.

He said, Nananom with support from the Okyeman Land Protection Force will not allow anyone to appropriate to themselves Okyeman Stool lands.

He added that, any encroacher will be dealt with in accordance with the law.