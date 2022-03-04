Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife Anica, together with their two children, have caused massive traffic online with their latest photo.

The family of four is on vacation in Dubai and they have blessed their fans with scenes from that part of the world.

In the photo Okyeame Kwame shared to his Instagram handle, he was holding on to his daughter, Sante’s hand, while Anica held on to their son, Sir Kwame Bota’s hand.

In the photo, it is clear that Okyeame Kwame’s children have grown big and tall in recent times.

Okyeame Kwame quizzed in his caption if it is true as some people say, that money cannot buy happiness.