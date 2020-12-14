Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Okudzeto Ablakwa has embarked on an appreciation agenda for his constituents.

Following his win in the Parliamentary elections, the MP, as part of his thanksgiving offering was at the Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency.

Okudzeto Ablakwa at Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital

There, he, together with his team paid the medical bills of patients receiving care.

Okudzeto Ablakwa at Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, thereafter, had an interaction with the nurses who are caring for his ailing constituents.