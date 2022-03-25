North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa, has expressed willingness to cut his remuneration.

Government has announced a 30% salary cut for its appointees as part of austerity measures to resolve the prevailing economic crisis.

In support of this gesture, members of the Council of State have also agreed to forfeit 20% of their monthly allowances up to the end of the year.

The Information Minister Oppong, Nkrumah, therefore, suggested that MPs should voluntarily consider a pay cut because the government is also doing the same.

But according to Mr Ablakwa, he wouldn’t mind a cut up to 40%, however, his problem is the beneficiary.

In the view of the former Deputy Education Minister, the Akufo-Addo administration lacks the ability to be economical with money.

He is, therefore, confused as to pay the cut to government or invest in social initiatives in his constituency.

Mr Ablakwa made these remarks on Twitter as he requests for advice from followers.

He wrote: My dilemma: though I am convinced and determined to take a pay cut by as much as 40%, I am torn between giving it to a govt that has proven over the years to lack frugality, and whether I shouldn’t rather be spending the cut on my constituency social initiatives. Your advice pls?

Your advice pls? — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has rejected the move, stating government’s suggestion is deceptive.

Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, says he will be forced to head to court if his salary is cut.