Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has said his team is ready and in a good shape for today’s 2022 World Cup playoff match against Nigeria.

The Black Stars, who are racing for their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar, will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoff games with kicks-off at 19:30GMT.

Ahead of the game, the team’s form has been questioned following their poor performance at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana failed to qualify from their group, while Nigeria were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Tunisia after demonstrating their quality to win all of their group games, including the opener against runners-up Egypt.

Some Ghanaians doubt Black Stars’ ability to defeat the Super Eagles and qualify for Qatar but Otto Addo says it is normal but they have a plan to hurt the Super Eagles.

“It is reasonable that people are sceptical. It is normal. But in all of the scepticism, there is a chance. Football is football. We can play good and lose. We can play bad and win. We have worked hard. The players are ready, ”Otto Addo told media on Thursday.

“I have had enough time. The players are ready and in good shape. We have done a lot in training and I hope that we can show what we done to Ghanaians,” he added.

The Black Stars held their final training session on Thursday.

The second leg is scheduled for next week Tuesday 29 March at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.