A 23-year-old commercial motorbike (okada) rider, Nana Yaw, has been found dead in an abandoned dam at Awutu Bereku.

The deceased was last seen on top speed on his motorbike around 3 pm, Monday afternoon.

Residents plying the route of the dam saw a body in the water, which was later discovered to be Nana Yaw.

Police preliminary investigations have suggested that he did not die from drowning.

According to the mother of the deceased, Paulina Quaye, police revealed blood was the only liquid emitting from his nose and mouth during first aid.

This had intensified suspicions that he may have been murdered and dumped in the abandoned community dam.

A resident told Adom News this is the first such incident to rock the Awutu Bereku community.

He explained the water in the dam is not deep enough to cause a 23-year-old to drown.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaw’s motorbike is yet to be discovered.