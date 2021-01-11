Ghanaian singer and former manager of singer Fameye, Ogidi Brown, has disclosed what one of his dead family members told him when he was in a coma in Italy after he was involved in a motor accident.

In an interview with Delay on the Delay show, he said one of his favourite aunties appeared to him when he was in coma and took him on a tour.

He narrated that, they appeared in a place like Ghana where she introduced him to some old family members and classmates that he hadn’t seen in a long time.

I saw one of my favourite aunties. She used to buy me ice cream anytime she visited me when she was alive.

She showed me around and she made me greet many people. Some of them looked like my old classmates, he said.

MORE:

He said he was feeling pain in his leg in the dream, hence he couldn’t walk well.

Meanwhile, he said when they got to a barrier which looked like a gutter, his aunty jumped and asked him to follow her lead but he couldn’t due to the injury he had in the dream.

When we got to the gutter, she jumped and asked me to follow her but I told her I couldn’t because I was hurt and in pain. I couldn’t walk properly. I don’t think I would have survived if I were able to follow her, he said.