Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has urged party supporters not to attack senior cadres of the party.

He said some of the cadres have played pivotal roles in the party over the years and wouldn’t habour any intentions to destroy the party.

“Dr Benjamin Kumbuor is not an outsider at all. We use him often for party activities and he helped to resolve the recent impasse in parliament likewise Dan Abodakpi who has also done a great job.

“It was Goosie Tanoh who drafted the job creation and employment section of the 2020 manifesto. I tell you that everybody is involved,” he acknowledged.

His comment comes after some leading members of the party, at a forum dubbed ‘Securing NDC’s Future’ on Saturday described the party in its current state as ‘lame and an injured horse.”

The cadres, among other things, urged its executives to adopt decisions that will resuscitate the party before it collapses.

The comments, which appear not to have sat well with a section of the party supporters, have generated mixed reactions.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said he believes the concerns and sentiments were made in good faith.

“Let us not attack the senior cadres in the party despite their concerns about party leadership because I don’t foresee any breakaway from the party despite concerns from some cadres,” he urged.

Describing himself as a proud member of the cadres, he disclosed he has personally engaged Dr Kunbuor and Abodakpi concerning their grievances and they will soon be addressed.