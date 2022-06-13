The police have taken into custody a matron who worked at Ofoase Senior High Technical School (OSHTS), which is located in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the report, the matron was caught allegedly stealing food that was intended for OSHTS and using it for her own personal use.

Principal witness and former Assembly Member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Tweneboah Koduah, said the suspect conspired with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab to the school and loaded the goods with the assistance of some shadow staff members working at the school.

Mr Koduah said he quickly informed the police leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.