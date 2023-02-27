Some social media users have shared their opinions on John Dumelo’s announcement of a “second coming” in his quest to become the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Contrary to speculations that he might be eyeing a parliamentary seat in the Volta Region, the actor and farmer will be contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the second time.

Making the announcement on his Twitter page, he wrote: “After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming.

#Still IDey4you.”

After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming. #Still IDey4you. pic.twitter.com/z58kvmmPO7 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) February 26, 2023

In the 2020 elections, Mr Dumelo contested for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan during the general election.

So far, actor and business mogul, Fred Nuamah, has also announced that he has picked up a form to run for the parliamentary primary in the same constituency.

Another creative arts person, who will be taking part in the NDC’s parliamentary primaries, is music and media entrepreneur, Abdullai Abu Sadiq (Baba Sadiq).

He will be running for the position at the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

The NDC has announced May 13, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.