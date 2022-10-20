Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak, have announced the appointment of Slavko Matic as the new head coach of the club.

Matic replaces Samuel Boadu who was shown the exit after a poor start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The 46-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Phobian Club.

Matic will be assisted by David Ocloo as his assistant coach. Ocloo was in the dugout as Hearts of Oak suffered elimination in the CAF Confederations Cup in the preliminary round of games against ASR Bamako.

🔴🟡🔵 || OUR GAFFER



We are glad to have Slavko Matic as our new Head Coach.



Let's welcome our new Gaffer.

He will also work with Richard Oppong, Goalkeeper’s trainer, Samuel Nii Noi, Youth Team Coach, and Enock Jordan Daitey, Fitness coach.

Matic holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew seven and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.

Matic previously worked in Africa where he was head coach of Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC for a short-term spell.

The former Spartak Moscow and CSKA Sofia player is expected to be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the Phobians tackle AS Real de Bamako in the return leg of the Confederations Cup qualifiers.

Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Paver, and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.