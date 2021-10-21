The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has reported a profane song to the police.

According to him, the song promotes immoral acts and also promotes LGBTQ activities in the country.

“Just yesterday [Monday], I reported a profane song to the Police. The song which is called oy3 s3k3, [meaning you are insane in the Ga dilect], makes people go naked when it is played. Guys and girls go naked and dance,” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

The Odododiodio MP who is an ardent supporter of the anti- LGBTQI+ bill said such acts will not be tolerated in his constituency.

“I support it 100%. A lot of my constituents support it although that behaviour is pervasive in my area. I have been chosen as the leader of my people so anything that is an affront to the norms and traditions of my people, I will talk about it,” he stressed.

He said men will not be allowed to marry their fellow men nor women be permitted to marry their compatriots in Ghana.

“We will not allow a man to marry a man and a woman to marry a woman. The Chiefs are seriously against it. They have said if the bill is not passed, I should not come back to the constituency” Hon. Vanderpuye noted.

He said his opposition against the bill is legitimate, given that Ghana’s norms and traditions do not condone LGBTQ+ activities.

Hon. Vanderpuye maintained that his motivation for the passage of the bill is to protect the Ghanaian culture.



“My interest is not just because I want people arrested. My interest is to stop this negative and antiquated behaviour. I do not know which Ghanaian culture is LGBTQ. It is an attitude people pick up. I do not know where they pick it up from because it is not part of our culture. I am saying you can do that in your bedroom, but we will not allow that into our society” he added.

The bill currently before Parliament seeks to criminalise and impose jail terms on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers (LGBTQ+) and people who promote such activities in the country.