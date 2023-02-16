Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, is convinced the newly assembled Black Stars technical team will excel.

Following the resignation of Otto Addo after the country’s early exit at the World Cup in Qatar, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Sunday, February 12 appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the team.

The 64-year-old will work with George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his assistant coaches.

Odartey, speaking in an interview, lauded the decision of the country’s football governing body for maintaining the trio who worked with Otto Addo.

According to the Fifa U-17 World Cup winner, the technical team will perform.

“Assembling Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Didi Dramani as the technical team for the Black Stars for me, is the best thing to do,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They were all there during the World Cup playoff games and at the World Cup as well. Managing the team for me, will not be a problem.”

He also admonished that most of the players who played at the Mundial in Qatar should be maintained.

“With the players available now, I believe the new technical team will succeed. I heard Laryea Kingston saying 70 per cent of the players who played at the World Cup should be maintained but for me, 80 to 90 per cent should be maintained,” he added.

The new technical team will name their squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola next month.