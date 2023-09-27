Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has sparked controversy on X, formerly Twitter, after he asked Ghanaians to fix themselves if leaders are not paying attention to their needs.

This follows a 3-day demonstration in Accra by a group called the Democracy Hub to put pressure on government to fix the economy.

Reacting to this, Okyeame Kwame said “Fix the country starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work.

If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright. All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics,” he wrote on Twitter (now X).

His comment did not go down well with a section of the netizens.

Check out some of the comments below:

MORE: