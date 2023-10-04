The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has berated the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison for failing to show up to receive the Minority’s petition demanding his removal.

According to the outspoken MP, Dr Addison is a coward and was afraid of the crowd that the #OccupyBoGprotest pulled.

Speaking in a media interview on Wednesday, October 4, he insisted that the NDC MPs will not relent on their demands until the Governor resigns.

Mr Nartey George said he has always known that Dr Addison is a coward hence does not deserve to head the Central Bank.

“We were told stories that he wasn’t well and later told that he would come and receive our petition and we stood there for an hour and more and still failed to show up and sent a watchman to come and meet us.

I’ve always maintained that man (Dr. Ernest Addison) is a coward and we will protest till he comes out to receive our petition,” he said.

Dr Addison on Tuesday failed to show up to receive the petition from the NDC MPs.

The leadership of the OccupyBoG protest were met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng and a host of the Bank’s leadership, who told the protesters that Dr Addison was in a meeting with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition.

However, the Minority described the decision by Dr. Addison as appalling and disappointing.