Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability AngloGold Ashanti, has assured residents of Obuasi that the annual Obuasi Trade Show, which has created opportunities for local businesses to expand, has come to stay. He called on stakeholders at Obuasi to join forces with the Mine to sustain the programme.

Mr Baidoo was speaking at a durbar to mark the commencement of the 2021 edition of the Obuasi Trade show at Obuasi. The first edition of the Obuasi Trade Show was held in February 2019.

The trade show is under the theme ‘Diversifying the economy of Obuasi through trade promotion.’

The five-day trade and exhibition show is fully sponsored by Anglogold Ashanti with support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency, the Obuasi East District Assembly and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly

The Trade show, according to the Sustainability Manager, forms part of the three-year Social Management Plan of Anglogold Ashanti intended to diversify the economy of Obuasi by serving as a catalyst to promote trade and businesses.

AGA IS COMMITTED TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES TO GROW

Emmanuel Baidoo seized the opportunity to assure Nananom and the people of Obuasi of AGAG’s commitment to support local businesses to thrive. He said,” our resolve to see local businesses grow is demonstrated in how we have partnered local Assemblies within our operational area to roll out Business Linkages program with the aim of diversifying the economy of Obuasi.”

He mentioned the recently outdoored Obuasi Enterprise and Skills Development Center which is expected to provide solutions to businesses, support skills and build the capacity of businesses in Obuasi, as part of the market-ready programmes of AGAG that will improve the livelihoods of the youth and make them self-reliant.

A CALL ON GHANAIANS TO DEVELOP CONFIDENCE IN MADE IN GHANA GOODS

In a speech read on his behalf, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industries, Mamuda Osman, appealed to Ghanaians to develop greater confidence in domestically produced goods. He said promoting ‘Made in Ghana goods’ will increase the country’s exports and strengthen the country’s currency as demand for foreign currency will be abated.

He again called on business owners to liaise with agencies under the Ministry of Trade Industries such as the Ghana Enterprise Agency and the Ghana Standards Authority to ensure goods produced locally are internationally competitive.

IMPACT OF OBUASI TRADE SHOW

The Obuasi Municipal Director of Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kelvin Ofori Atta, recounted the impact the Trade show has made on businesses at Obuasi since its inception in 2019.

He said ”the Trade show has been of immense benefit to businesses at Obuasi. So far we have over 50 new businesses registered due to the Trade show, we have 157 local businesses that have improved their packaging. Again, we have 110 businesses that are selling outside Obuasi and over 300 businesses have seen their sales gone up.”

Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa, lauded Anglogold Ashanti for the Trade show. He said AGAG has demonstrated overwhelming commitment to develop Obuasi by partnering with Government through their three-year Social Management Plan.

She promised that Nananom at Adansi will support the Trade show to become an annual programme at Obuasi