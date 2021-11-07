The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) stationed at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has facilitated the arrest of 12 persons for illegal connection.

This was after the ECG cut off pwer supply to some parts of the district due to staggering accumulated bills.

After about a month of living in darkness, some residents are said to have taken matters into their own hands and reconnected their light illegally.

About 12 of such people were nabbed after authority’s intelligence, which led them to embark to discover the illegal connections.

ECG Coordinator for Obuasi, James Fosu, said the suspects failed to pay their reconnection fee as well as other legal procedures, hence their arrest.

He added that the authority is charged to expose all residents who seek to cause financial loss to the state.



