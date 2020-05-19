Musician and former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has disclosed the most painful thing that has ever happened to him in his life.

According to him, he would reverse time if he had powers to bring his dad back to life because, he is pained the old man will not be alive to see him become a Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South.

I am very pained that my dad died. He was my everything and I became more attached to him when my mother died. I wanted to celebrate his 75th birthday but it’s unfortunate he couldn’t see me become an MP.

It’s not like he was sick for a long time and I even picked up my nominations forms with him. I haven’t been myself ever since he died.

Obour also said he will do all he can to win the Asante Akyem South seat to glorify the name of his father.

What I can say is that I would continue to contest for the seat and I know it will glorify his name, he said on Peace FM.