The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, has rated himself as having done a good job while serving as the president of the union for eight years, despite claims by some artistes that he was a ‘bad’ leader.

Artistes such as Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Jedu-Blay Ambolley and D-Black have accused Obour of mismanagement, calling on Ghanaians not to vote for him.

The artistes who believe Obour is not ‘clean’ have started intensive campaign against Obour’s decision to contest the parliamentary seat of Asante Akyem South on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

ALSO: Gifty Anti tests negative for coronavirus

According to them, until he (Obour) accounted for his stewardship and how the finances of the union were managed, Ghanaians should not vote for him.

In his reaction, Obour said anybody who sought to judge him on his presidency needed to remember the state MUSIGA was in before he took over as its president and what he had done to change the image of the union.

He told ABC News, “I came to MUSIGA with a plan and to the best of my understanding and to the best of my abilities, I executed the plan fully.”

Reacting to campaign against his parliamentary ambition by some of his colleagues which included Criss Waddle and D-Black, Obour said the people of Asante Akyem and by extension Ghanaians were discerning and could decide who to vote for in the upcoming NPP primaries.

“I can sue them for defamation but I feel strongly that people who are discerning will not just join the bandwagon. We know that if people are corrupt, they are prosecuted and I think the whole musician body cannot be fooled. Supposing it is some group saying this, we have the whole musician body.”