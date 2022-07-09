After successful releases including “APUUTOOR” “HAPPY YOURSELF”, “BAD ENERGY” “SIKA NO ASHI”, Obibini Takyi Jnr. is back with yet another treat.

This time around, his focus is the tourism sector where his yet-to-release song touches on ‘Maase’ a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The ‘Maase’ track is the new joint from the camp of First Klass Music record label, current talent managers of Obibini Takyi Jnr.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. teams up with one of Ghana’s hottest Rappers AMERADO on this ‘Maase’ project.

The track is a fusion of mainly recent Afrobeat and highlife trends.

It was produced by Liberty Beat and was mastered by the legendary Kumasi-based music producer APYA.

According to Obibini Takyi Jnr, he is on a tourism mission to promote the town known for its unique culture, habitation, suburb, and amazingly friendly people.

“So we are trying to project to the world how beautiful the Kumasi Maase town is and also let people know how habitable the place is as well as how hospitable the people are, as part of my little contribution to the development of Ghana’s tourism,” he said.

He is the son of the Legendary Highlife music trailblazer, torchbearer Obibini Takyi of “AKOSOMBO NKANEA” fame.