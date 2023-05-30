The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called on the government to start recruiting nurses and midwives to fill vacant positions at health centres.

The group says the migration of nurses has created a shortage of critical health professionals which demands immediate attention.

Ashanti regional chairman of the association, Jones Afriyie Anto, wants the government to employ nurses and midwives who completed school in 2020 and 2021 but are still at home.

Last year, over 6,000 Nurses and Midwives left the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures.

Health officials say the trend is affecting the quality healthcare delivery in the country.

At the Nurses and Midwives Day celebration at Ejisu, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association said most skilled nurses who can assist in healthcare delivery remain at home awaiting posting.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Jones Afriyie Anto, wants the government to prioritise the profession and implement pragmatic measures to curtail the mass exodus of nurses.

The GRNMA also wants the government to prioritise the health needs of health workers.

They re-echoed the need for the government to ensure proper implementation of the rural incentive packages for health workers in rural areas.

Jones Afriyie Anto also observed the government has failed to implement the book and research allowance for teachers in the nursing colleges despite negotiations three years ago.

Professor Victoria Bam at the KNUST School of Nursing called on stakeholders to empower midwives and nurses with the necessary skills to be efficient in their operations.

She wants the government to provide the necessary clinical resources for best service.