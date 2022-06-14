The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has announced it is setting up a five-member independent committee of inquiry to investigate the riot at Kumasi Islamic Senior High School.

In addition to this, the Union says it would petition the Education Committee of Parliament to also assist with investigations into the matter.

“In the meantime, the President of the Union will lead a delegation to the School to ascertain wholly the substance of the matter immediately,” a statement issued on Monday, June 13 said.

At least 25 students of the Islamic SHS were hospitalised on Monday, following a clash between irate students and a crowd-control Police team.

The students were protesting pedestrian knockdowns involving some students and teachers of the School.

The Police are reported to have used pepper spray and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse the students.

The Ghana Police Service has since interdicted some top officials in the jurisdiction including the removal of the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has also launched an investigation into the matter.