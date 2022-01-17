As the date for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives elections gradually draws closer, some key party members (contestants) have emerged as hot favourites.

They include Stephen Ayensu Ntim, John Boadu, and lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, who are gunning for the National Chairman, General Secretary and Organiser positions, respectively.

The three are expected to win in their various positions if the elections were to be held today, according to a leaked research carefully conducted by the Research Bureau at the Office of the Presidency.

Time of Research

The research was conducted during the NPP National Delegates Conference, held in Kumasi from December 18 to 20, 2021, which was graced by NPP members from the 275 constituencies in the country.

The research, undertaken by top pollsters, reportedly sent out a staggering number of 4,000 questionnaires, which attracted 3,920 responses, representing 98 percent success rate.

The researchers mainly asked about which of the contestants were popular in the party and could therefore lead the NPP to make history in 2024 by winning a third consecutive national election.

Generally, most of the party’s delegates have made up their minds already, with regards to who they would cast their ballot for during the polls. In percentage wise, just three to five percent were undecided.

National Chairman Race

In the National Chairman race, Stephen Ayensu Ntim took a commanding lead, polling 60.3%, followed by Stephen Asamoah-Boateng 18.1%, Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi 10.2%,

Robert Kutin Jnr 4.5% and Abankwa Yeboah 3.8% in that order. Just 3.1% were undecided.

Stephen Ntim has contested for the same position on a number of occasions in the past but he lost all of them. This time around, mother luck would certainly smile at him as the NPP delegates see him as a fighter and a patriot.

General Secretary Race

The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu amassed 52.4% to take the first position as Justin Kodua Frimpong followed closely with 31.6%, Frederick Opare-Ansah 11.7%, Charles Cromwell Bissue 1.3% and Musah Superior 0.8%. The undecided stood at 2.2%.

For John Boadu, the respondents consider him as very experienced politician and a communicator, whose wide expertise would be of immense help to the party, especially as the NPP is eager to break the eight and retain power in 2024.

National Organizer

Per the findings, Nana B would easily emerge victorious in the National Organizer race with 70.8% and he would be followed by Titus Nii Kwartei Glover 10.1%, Dr Kwame Afriyie 7.7%, Eric Amoako Twum 5.7%, Archibald Cobbina 2.8% and Bright Essifie Kumi 1.3%. About 1.6% were undecided.

According to the party delegates, Nana B has displayed boldness, competence, hard work and loyalty during his tenure as the NPP National Youth Organizer, hence their decision to vote massively for him to sustain his splendid works for the party.

National Treasurer

In the National Treasurer elections, Dr Charles Dwamena, who has campaigned across the country so far, is tipped to win by 54.7%, followed by Mary Posch-Oduro 29.4% as Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah finishes last with 14.6%. The undecided members were 1.3%.

National Women Organizer

Kate Gyamfua, who has transformed the women’s wing of the party during the last four years, on her part, amassed a whopping 89.8% as her only competitor, Ellen Ama Daaku, secured a paltry 4.8%. About 5.4% of the respondents were undecided though.

National Youth Organizer

In the National Youth Organizer contest, Salam Mustapha is expected to win by 50.7%, followed by Michael Osei Boateng aka Pope, 28.8%, Prince Kamal Gumah 11.7, Abanga Yakubu Fusani 5.4% and Nana Kwadwo Akwaa 1.8%. About 1.6% were undecided.

National Nasara Coordinator

The incumbent National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, who is seen as a workaholic, comfortably led the polls with 55.9%, Alhaji Ali Suraj 21.6% and Alhaji Muazu Kunata Issahaka 20.4%, followed in that order. About 2.1% of the respondents were undecided.