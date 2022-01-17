The Executive Secretary of Chamber of Cement manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah has described it as pure extortion government’s decision to add a fumigation levy on cement raw materials.

Speaking to the press, Dr Dawson-Ahmoah said the Chamber supported by the Trade and Industry Ministry have made several appeals to the government to wave off the fumigation fee being collected at the Port arguing that the exercise is not necessary for dry cargo such as clinker, limestone and other cement raw materials which most often do not exit through the Port gate.

“This levy yields to over millions of dollars, an amount the cement manufacturers could have used to enhance its productivity to create more employment”

“In fact, this is pure extortion because we’re being charged for no work done and experts including the Ghana Ports Authority, Ghana Standards Authority and other meaningful stakeholders have all concerted to the fact that fumigation of cement raw materials is absolutely unnecessary” Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah heatedly submitted.

He added that even more worrisome is the fact that this levy is an additional cost to cement production.

“Due to the instability in the foreign currency, high freight charges leading to the high cost of raw materials, we’ve seen a continuous rise in cement prices for some time now and to entertain extortion of a so-called fumigation levy will worsen the situation.

“We are therefore calling on Government to as a matter of urgency call the Ministry of Health to order to salvage the situation and avert any future adverse implication on the cement industry,” said Rev Dr Dawson.