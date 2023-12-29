The Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has criticized the decision of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to close the Accra Sports Stadium in December, saying it is disappointing.

Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Great Olympics were forced to relocate temporarily away from the Accra Sports Stadium following the decision of the NSA.

Togbe Afede speaking at a press briefing expressed his dissatisfaction with the directive while questioning the rationale behind that initiative.

“Somebody wakes up and suddenly closes up a sports stadium for a concert. What kind of reasoning is this?” Togbe Afede quizzed.

“When you raise the money to maintain the stadium for what event? Sports or more concerts. What is the logic here? But we sit down and not complain. Why are we afraid of the truth?

“Personally, it stinks and makes me ashamed that a stadium can be closed in favour of a concert while the Ghana Premier League is in action,” he added.

The closure means Hearts and Olympics now play their home games at the Baba Yara Stadium while Accra Lions settled on the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host Bechem United in the matchday 17 games.