Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has described the incumbent government‘s promises made ahead of coming to office as “fantastic”.

The “fantastic” nature of the promises, he said, has affected the implementation of most of them as the expectations of Ghanaians were high regarding outcomes.

Mr Mahama made the points in an exclusive interview with Adom FM and TV presenters, Philip Osei Bonsu, Chief Jerry Forson and Omanhnene Kwabena Asante, Monday morning.

Mr Mahama has, among other comments on his successor’s performance so far, also described the government’s ‘One Million per Constituency‘ policy a flop.

He said most of the projects under the policy were already being implemented by the District Assemblies.

“They are taking the people’s money for recycling and giving it back to them and I don’t think some of these projects are what the people really want,” he said.

Watch the attached video for more of Mr Mahama’s comments.