Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen Oforiwaa, has recounted a harrowing experience that sent shivers down her spine.

She described how an unknown man jumped onto her car one fateful evening in the streets of Dansoman.

But for her vigilance, Jennifer said she would have killed the young man.

“It was around 6:30 pm, just two weeks ago. I felt a sudden jolt as someone jumped in front of my car. If I hadn’t acted swiftly, who knows what horrors might have unfolded?” she recounted.

As a politician, she was scared of a potential consequence and the stories that could emerge from such an event.

“As a seasoned politician, I’m familiar to weathering storms, but nothing prepared me for the uncertainty of that moment. Had I panic and pressed the accelerator, tragedy could have struck. They would even accuse me of manslaughter” she said.

She made this revelation in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

According to the NPP woman, she was later informed that the incident was a ploy to rob her.

Fortunately, bystanders intervened, thwarting the attempted robbery and ensure her safety.

Madam Jennifer shared her story while reacting to the accident involving pupils from Ampeah Memorial School in Nkawkaw.

A fatal motor accident on the Kumasi-Accra road claimed the lives of three male pupils and a female teacher.

A Nissan Patrol vehicle, said to be the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyundai mini bus.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the vehicle attempted an unapproved u-turn whiles driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.

Madam Jennifer, who was involved in an accident in 2020, urged drivers to be more cautious to prevent such avoidable deaths.

