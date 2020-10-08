The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is being challenged to come up with a catchy slogan in its quest to win power.

According to Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, the electorate get easily convinced with party slogans.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been very strategic when it comes to slogans.

Ahead of the December 7 general election, Prof Gyampo said their slogan: ‘Four more for Nana to do more’ has resonated with a lot of people.

“In 2016, the NPP said free SHS and now 4more4Nana catchier but NDC’s slogan ‘Rescue Mission‘ is not catchy enough,” he said.

Though the NDC is marketing its manifesto through Town Hall meetings, the political science lecturer said that is not enough.

“Slogans are very important in your quest to win or retain power so political parties must be strategic when choosing one,” he added.

As a matter of urgency, Prof Gyampo suggested to the NDC to come up with a slogan to enable them “match the NPP boot-for-boot.”