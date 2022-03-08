Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are raising funds for Ghanaian students in Ukraine in the wake of the unrest in the country.

The initiative, to be held on March 12, 2022 in the United Kingdom (UK), is in partnership with the NPP-UK wing in UK led by Richard Gyamfi.

The event would be attended by Her Excellency Mrs Samira Bawumia, 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana and a host of government officials and NPP leaders.

A statement, signed by National Youth Organiser, Henry Boakye, said the fund raising is to complement the timely and all-encompassing support being offered by Government of Ghana to the affected Ghanaian students.

“As a youth wing that has strong working ties with Ghanaian students abroad, we deem it obligatory to offer our widow’s mite to cushion the victims in these trying times,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the subsequent evacuation of Ghanaian Students to neighboring countries, the NPP National Youth wing working with its youth wing in United Kingdom led by Richard Gyamfi intends to raise funds to compliment the timely and all-encompassing support being offered by government of Ghana to the affected Ghanaian students.

It is our understanding that about 700 Ghanaian students have fled Ukraine so far and reports are that some would want to, with the support of Government of Ghana, continue their education in countries like Hungary albeit a dozen of students returning to Ghana some few days ago.

As a youth wing that have strong working ties with Ghanaian students abroad, we deem it obligatory to offer our widow’s mite to cushion the victims in these trying times.

It is on this premise that we intend using the NPP-UK Branch’s Youth Forum 2022 event scheduled for March 12, 2020 in UK to raise funds to support our compatriots.

The aforementioned event would be attended by Her Excellency, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana and a host of government Officials and NPP leaders.

We commend the government of Ghana and its foreign missions for their timely intervention and overarching support to our compatriots who have been at the receiving end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

These are extremely unusual and challenging times at the heart of a devastating pandemic and global economic crisis. However, we shall over come it, collectively.

Thank you.

…Signed…

Henry Nana Boakye ESQ

National Youth Organizer, NPP