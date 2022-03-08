The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has dismissed claims that Alban Bagbin travelled to Dubai for medical review with his children and a large entourage.

In a statement, the Office said the Speaker’s travel expenses to Dubai are in accordance with the prescription for the President and other analogous members of government.

The statement added that the Speaker has no control of the computation of his per diem for travelling expenses and as such the figures making rounds are false.

“For purposes of clarity, Mr Speaker travelled with the medical doctor in charge of Parliament Medical Centre, his spouse as a carer and two other officials of Parliament as the least in practice. There is no advance party, no children, and certainly no other member on his entourage.

“The public is advised to see in such publications the political mischief that is intended and ignore such publications with the contempt they deserve,” portions of the statement read.

According to the statement, the complete silence on the frequent travels of other members of government is ‘intriguing’.

Read full statement below: