National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfuah, says she will use every legal means to seek justice over the destruction of about 10 excavators and other mining equipment belonging to her company.

Her statement follows news that her mining equipment were destroyed by officials of the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to her spokesperson, Ernest Yaw Kumi, the action by the officials deployed to clamp down on illegal mining activities is in breach of laws governing the mining sector and also in contravention of directives issued by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

“Madam Kate Gyamfuah will use all legal means to defend her right and her company as a citizen,” said Yaw Kumi during an interview on Adom FM’s current affairs programme, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Yaw Kumi also revealed that Kate Gyamfuah will continue to engage government and responsible sector ministers of state to ensure the right thing is done.

The task force from the Ghana Armed Forces, as part of ‘Operation Halt’, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, raided some mining sites in Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen, all in the Atiwa district of the Eastern Region.

As part of the raid, they destroyed over 20 excavators while other mining equipment were set on fire as part of efforts to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

But, Ernest Kumi insisted on the show that the mining firm, Xtra Gold Mining Limited, has not been involved in illegal mining activities.

He revealed that the military task force destroyed nine excavators and one washing plant that belongs to Xtra Gold Mining Limited.

He indicated that Xtra Gold Mining is a large-scale mining operator and has the necessary documentation to prove it.

The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for NPP in Akwatia Constituency, said he disagreed with the government’s decision to burn heavy-duty equipment on-site.