Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign communicators in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern region, Sualihu Mohammed Sualihu (SMS) and Alex Odei (Big Deal), have revealed that per their research and hardworking campaign ahead of the December general election, the electorate have declared their intention and readiness to give the New Patriotic Part (NPP) both Presidential and Parliamentary overwhelming one-touch victory of 87 percent.

Speaking to the media at Suhum on what the Nana – Bawumia ticket has done so far in the Suhum constituency, they acknowledged President Nana Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his numerous promises in the country as well to the constituency.

They mentioned building of schools, constructing Suhum town roads and providing potable water as some of the achievements of the current regime.

According to them, the electorate have shown their readiness to vote for the ruling government because they have also enjoyed the national cake.

“Looking at the work of Nana Akufo-Addo our President, the residents of Suhum have assured NPP of 87 percentage victory and if the elections were to be held today that’s what we are going to get from the Suhum constituency,” they said.

“Our parliamentary candidate in the constituency, Hon Oboafour Kwadwo Asante is the people’s choice and currently doing house- to-house campaign and promising them jobs through his philanthropism and development at Suhum, as well as buying and selling cars on work and pay basis. In view of this, he has touched the electorate, so they have declared their support for Oboafour Kwadwo Asante, we are saying that after the election NPP will poll 87 percent and the rest of 13 percent will be shared for the rest of the political parties.

‘”Its better for the National Democractic Congress (NDC) to advise Amanda Okyere who is contesting on the ticket of NDC to step down before it’s too late,” they gave a friendly advice.