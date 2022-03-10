The New Patriotic Party has said it is taking immediate steps to expel persons involved in the recent agitations in the Fomena Constituency and subsequent repainting of the NPP office there with NDC colours.

Some party members there staged a protest on Monday accusing its leadership of sidestepping electoral laws to favour Member of Parliament for the area Andrew Amoako Asiamah who quit the party to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 elections

Speaking at a press briefing at the party headquarters, General Secretary John Boadu stated the NPP has commenced investigations into the disturbances that characterized the party’s polling station elections and persons found culpable will be punished.

The repainting comes after some aggrieved supporters on Monday changed the Red, White and Blue building into Red, White, Green and Black, the traditional colours of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They also embarked on a demonstration against A no polling station election in that area following the suspension of elections by the executives and posted stickers of former President John Mahama.

