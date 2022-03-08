Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena constituency in the Ashanti Region have protested against their executives.

The irate members painted the party’s office with the red, green and black colours of the opposition NDC as a protest against an attempt to impose the Independent MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, on them.

According to them, National Executive members of the NPP have signaled that Mr Asiamah, who doubles as the 2nd Deputy Speaker, will be made the next NPP parliamentary candidate, with a “no polling station elections” policy in the Fomena constituency.

Speaking to Issac K. Normanyo, Adom News correspondent, Emmanuel Domah, a member of the constituency’s communication team said they are displeased with Mr Asiamah for ditching the NPP to stand as an Independent Candidate.

He added that it is a disrespect on their part if the party executives recall the Fomena MP, after his show of ingratitude during the 2020 elections.

“When he announced his decision to go Independent, the then flagbearer, chiefs and other executives called on him to rescind, but he ignored all. He disrespected all these eminent people including the president and first gentleman of the land. Why should he be brought back? Is there no law in the party? The same law that sacked him is what we are still abiding by,” Mr Domah fumed.

Consequently, Mr Domah led the aggrieved members to paint the NPP office in the colours of the NDC, as well as smear the building with posters of NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.