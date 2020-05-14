The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended its parliamentary aspirant (PC) for the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency in the North East region.

Mr Peter Wuni Baaga, the suspended parliamentary aspirant for the constituency in a letter signed by the party’s regional chairman was accused of misconduct.

He is also accused of false allegations made against some regional executives and the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hajia Alimah Mahama.

Mr Baaga, in an interview with Tizaa radio in Nalerigu is alleged to have said that, the constituency chairman along with the MCE for the area and other regional executives were using monies acquired from selling smuggled fertilizers and other inputs meant for farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, to bribe delegates in favour of Hajia Alimah Mahama.

JoyNews has listened and independently confirmed the explosive interview in which the former DCE for the area also claimed the Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alimah, did not win the 2016 parliamentary elections on fair grounds.

He further accused the Minister of inciting party members against the Vice president, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

The aspirant who spoke to Joy News and confirmed the assertions made on Tizaa radio in his defence, said he was responding to an interview granted by Hajia Alimah Mahama.

According to him, Hon Mahama had suggested he [Mr Baaga] had stolen monies meant for the construction of some infrastructural projects for the Nalerigu Nursing College while serving as the District Chief Executive for the area.

Mr Baaga, has been directed to appear before the Regional Disciplinary Committee and advised to cease forthwith all campaigns until a determination by the Committee.

Read details of suspension letter below: