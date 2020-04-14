The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has its parliamentary primaries which was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020.

The primaries were meant to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament ahead of the 2020 General Elections.

A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said the decision was in line with the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufu-Addo’s directive on public gathreings.

Below is the full statement as issued on the evening of Tuesday April 14, 2020:

NPP suspends parliamentary primaries over covid-19 pandemic

The decision to suspend the primaries was taken by the party at a National Steering Committee meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to conform to the President’s ban on social gatherings as part of national efforts towards the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The National Steering Committee, by reason of Article 10(10)(1) of the party’s constitution, is the body responsible for overseeing the daily management of the party, and thus, mandated to “act on behalf of the party on urgent matters” such as in the circumstances we find ourselves as a party and nation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would, indeed, be recalled that the President of the Republic, on April 12, 2020, extended, pursuant to EI 64, the ban on social gathering including religious and political activities by additional two weeks.

Thus, from April 12 to April 26, 2020, as part of measures to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

In the light of this development, the party is unable to hold the primaries as planned, and has accordingly postponed same till further notice. The party regrets all inconveniences that this may occasion, and hopes to hold this crucial exercise, sooner than later.

Thank you.

…Signed…

John Boadu

General Secretary