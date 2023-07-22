Some supporters of the ruling New patriotic party (NPP) in the Sagnarigu constituency of the Northern region have vandalised the party’s constituency office.

The irate youth claimed the party leadership in the area are trying to impose the 2020 parliamentary candidate, Felicia Tetteh on them.

According to reports, the group were at the office to pick nomination forms for their candidate, Dr Wahab Alhassan to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries but were denied.

Rather, they claimed the executives gave opportunity to Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu to pick forms for Felicia Tetteh.

This was said to have angered the supporters who destroyed property worth thousands of cedis.