Some members of the New Patriotic Party in Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern region have threatened to sponsor an independent candidates if the Party’s Appeal Committee and the National Executives condone to impose a candidate on the constituents in the Parliamentary primaries.

According to the NPP supporters, all four aspirants who contested the sitting MP and deputy Minister of Finance, Hon Abena Osei, were disqualified on the grounds that they were not matured in the constituency.

According to the group, some of the disqualified aspirants have contested for parliamentary elections and DCE positions in the past hence do not understand why they can’t be cleared to contest elections.

The group claims to have had information from grapevine that the party hierarchy has thrown out the appeal made by the four candidates.

They are threatening to go to court or sponsor an independent candidate who is likeable by the majority of the constituents.

A spokesperson of the group, Gyamera asked the NPP hierarchy to do a retrospection on what happened in the 2008 general elections that led to the defeat of many NPP Parliamentary candidates and largely affected the performance of the party.

Mr. Gyamera cautioned leadership of the NPP to reflect on the 2008 happenings in the Bekwai and Nkawkaw constituency Parliamentary primaries which led to the defeat of the party.

They are also worried about the divisions, disunity and voter apathy that is likely to happen among the electorates in the constituency.

They want a contest in the constituency or will resist any attempt to impose a candidate on them.