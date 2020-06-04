The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled June 20, 2020, to hold its parliamentary primaries in the 168 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

The party has also resolved to acclaim the sole candidate who had filed his nomination to contest in the presidential primaries, President Akufo-Addo, as the party’s 2020 presidential candidate.

A statement signed by NPP General Secretary, John Boadu said.

“These critical decisions were taken by the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings jointly held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra,” he explained.

“The date for the acclamation of the presidential candidate and his Running Mate will soon be communicated to the general public. Equally, the Party will soon issue guidelines for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries,” Mr Boadu’s statement said.