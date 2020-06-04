Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, says it will cost a huge sum of money should the government ease restrictions on contact sports.

Football is still suspended after government lifted restrictions on only non-contact sports in the latest address by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

With many European leagues set to return, many have called on the government to allow football to be played behind closed doors.

However, Mr Asiamah believes that in itself will be challenging.

According to the Sports Minister, per estimation, it will cost the National Sports Authority (NSA) close to GH¢ 60,000 per match to hold games behind closed doors.

READ ALSO

“How do we disinfect all the stadia, the hotels because the players sleep there?” he told the press on Wednesday.

“How do we test all these players? In our environment, is it possible to play football without our supporters?

“The figure that came out from the NSA was about GH¢ 60,000 per match. That’s a major challenge,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to communicate what will happen to the current football season, which has been halted midway due to the pandemic.