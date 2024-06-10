A Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has said that competence, popularity, and performance should be the key criteria for selecting the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for election 2024 prepares to name his running mate, there have been calls for regional considerations, with many expecting him to name a candidate from the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold.

According to Dr Asah-Asante, gender should not be a determining factor, as the running mate’s primary role is to assist the flagbearer in securing votes and ensuring governance efficiency.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, Dr Asah-Asante said, “So, whether male or female, the person should be qualified. That is my position on that. The running mate should bring something different to come and support what the flagbearer also has.”

According to Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be a seasoned bridge builder with the capacity to appeal to a diverse group of constituents, shore up support, and, if necessary, fill the shoes of the flagbearer.

“It is a mix of factors that you need to weigh very well, so not necessarily a man or a woman but someone who can really bring in the votes. Somebody who, when elected into office, can also pair up with the president to deliver on their mandate, and in unfortunate situations where the president would not be able to continue, to step in the shoes of the president,” he noted.

ALSO READ:

Asantehene donates GH₵500k to support Ga Education Fund