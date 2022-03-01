Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has described as unnecessary, a petition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

NDC has petitioned Commonwealth to investigate and subsequently sanction the current administration over what the party calls bad governance and abuse of human rights.

But, Mr Asamoa has described the action by the NDC as “not surprising”, especially as they have nothing better to talk about but accuse government institutions of witch-hunting.

“The NDC has never trusted any government institution and it’s no news as they have always accused the NPP of causing their downfall. This issue of petitioning the Commonwealth which I will call “white man” is so not proper and unnecessary.

“What would a white man do when we already have our judges who are already working on these criminal cases? It just doesn’t make sense,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Monday.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the petition was to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.

Mr Nketia noted that the acts are against the norms and practices of members of the Commonwealth of Nations

However, the former Adentan MP says the NDC, while in opposition, behave as though they are the better option, adding that they are only throwing dust into Ghanaians’ eyes.

He said the NDC was conceived in violence, brought up in violence and is still in violence hence has no right to play the victim and accuse the Akufo-Addo government of abuse of human rights.

Listen to the audio below for more:

READ ALSO: