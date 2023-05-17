NPP primaries: Video of Bawumia-branded campaign trucks hits social media

In the lead-up to his official declaration to participate in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming presidential primaries, a video of a convoy of pickup trucks displaying the picture of Vice President (VP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gone viral on social media.

The footage displays the MG T60 pickup trucks, branded with Dr Bawumia’s campaign logo, travelling through the streets of the capital.

The video has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions on the internet, with some of the VP’s supporters expressing enthusiasm over his willingness to fight for power, while others have harshly criticized the VP for obtaining vehicles for his campaign amidst the nation’s current economic difficulties.

The Vice President, Dr Bawumia is a major contender in the NPP’s flagbearership contest, joining other competitors such as Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto and Kwabena Agyapong.

In a meeting with members of the NPP caucus in parliament, the Vice President announced his decision to enter the primaries and sought their backing. His formal announcement is anticipated in the coming days.

Watch the video below:




