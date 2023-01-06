Pollster Ben Ephson is skeptical about the chances of former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, ahead of the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he [Alan] has to do more to convince NPP delegates to vote for him.

Mr Ephson was reacting to the resignation of Mr Kyerematen on Thursday, January 5.

The decision, according to his campaign team, is to allow him to fully focus on his campaign to be elected NPP flagbearer, rather than keep his portfolio with a divided focus.

Ben Ephson

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Ephson said the resignation came too late.

He noted that because majority of NPP delegates are young, Mr Kyerematen has a lot of catching up to do.

The Pollster explained that, many of the NPP delegates may be younger than his generation and may not connect too well with Mr Kyerematen’s political weight.

Mr Ephson added that NPP delegates 30 years old and younger may not easily remember who Mr Kyerematen was to the NPP some two decades ago when he was in his prime, hence catching up is the smartest move.

Per the work he has done so far, the Pollster said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong will give Mr Kyerematen a run for his money.

“Majority of NPP delegates know the role Kennedy and Bawumia have played in the party so Alan has to convince them if he wants to win,” he stated.