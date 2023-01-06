President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country and wished him well in his future endeavour,” the statement said.

The President has subsequently directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker Minister until a substantive appointment is made.

Below is the full statement: