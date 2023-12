The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, who is, also, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, is for the second time running, going unopposed as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency.

At the close of nominations on Monday, December 25, 2023, Mr. Jinapor, the incumbent Member of Parliament, was the only person who had filed his nomination at the Constituency.

The Damongo Constituency is one of the seven Constituencies in the Savannah Region.

The Constituency has, traditionally, been held by the National Democratic Congress since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1993. In 2020, Hon. Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu, who had been the Member of Parliament since 2013.

In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Mr. Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the New Patriotic Party, with over fifty-four percent (54%) of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP Member of Parliament for the Constituency since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held till date.

On Wednesday, 20th December, 2023, the NPP opened nominations for Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament. Across the country, several people have filed nominations to contest incumbent Members of Parliament, with some traditional leaders and other stakeholders coming out to call for the protection of certain MPs.

In the case of Mr. Jinapor, however, he did not need traditional leaders and party stalwarts to call for his protection. At the close of nomination on Monday, 25th December, 2023, Mr. Jinapor was the only candidate that filed to contest as the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party. This is a sign of confidence the NPP in the Damongo Constituency have in Mr. Jinapor to retain the seat for the NPP, despite the seat being traditionally held by the NDC.

After filing his nomination, Mr. Jinapor said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the Party in the Constituency.

He said the Damongo Constituency is a very strategic seat and crucial to breaking the eight. He pledged his commitment to work with the party and the constituents to ensure that the NPP retains the seat in Parliament, and deliver victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Some of the constituents who spoke to the media said they were highly satisfied with the work of Hon. Jinapor.

They said never in the history of the Constituency has the Member of Parliament brought so much development in the Constituency and been that close to the people. They cited examples, such as, the construction of the office of the Member of Parliament, which gives unfettered access to the MP by the constituents, the construction of astroturf in Damongo, the extension of electricity in various parts of the constituency, and several other infrastructural developments.

They expressed their confidence in Mr. Jinapor to retain the seat to continue with the developmental agenda of the Constituency.

Some constituents who identified as members of the NDC said they were fully behind Mr. Jinapor, despite his political party, as the development he has brough to the Constituency is unprecedented.

The NPP primaries for the Members of Parliament is scheduled for Saturday, 27th January, 2023.

According to the party’s Constitution, where only one person files to contest at the close of nominations, the person shall be acclaimed on the day of the election.

By this, Mr. Jinapor is the undisputed NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency, and is set to once again, face Adam Mutawakilu, whom he defeated in the 2020 general elections.