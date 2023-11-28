The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for the Akuapem North parliamentary primary election.

In a statement signed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, nominations will be opened on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 and will close on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

“The party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election, which will be made available to stakeholders.” it stated.

“However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase,” it added.

Below is the full statement