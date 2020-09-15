Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said the party has no problem with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government rolling out some of its manifesto promises.

According to him, it is an indication that ‘The People’s Manifesto’ is a well-planned document aimed at developing the country.

“We are not yet in power but the NPP has started working with our manifesto…but we don’t mind, we did the manifesto for the country. However, we are confident that we will come back to power come December 7,” Mr Mahama said during the party’s Town Hall Meeting in the Ashanti region.

The former President cited the legalisation of ‘Okada’ as one of their promises the Akufo-Addo government claims to be working on.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC to make all the promises in the manifesto a reality.