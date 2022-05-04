A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua is optimistic of victory ahead of the race.

According to him, he is the best bet for the ruling party to break the eight and be retained in power.

Mr. Kodua who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He revealed that, his motivation is to work to retain the NPP in power.

“My coming into the General Secretary race is not a personal issue. It is about the collective interest of the party which is breaking the 8. We need a change with the position and I fit the bill” he said.

Justin Kodua faces stiff opposition from compatriots including incumbent, John Boadu, the Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue, and former Tema West East MP, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover.