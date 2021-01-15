A group of grassroots supports of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented a list of people they want to be appointed into government.

The group, claiming to be the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy, wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider 13 deserving and qualified hardworking footsoldiers from the region for appointments.

A member of the group, Nana Kwadwo Boakye, said their plea is to ensure the qualified footsoldiers who worked tirelessly to secure power for the New Patriotic Party are not sidelined.

Below is the full statement:

ASHANTI FOOTSOLDIERS RECOMMEND 13 DESERVING YOUTH LEADERS/FOOTSOLDIERS FOR APPOINTMENT.

Following the call by the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) for the recognition of footsoldiers and the appointment of same into government, AFFA-Ashanti Region wishes to recommend the distinguished youth leaders and footsoldiers in the Ashanti Region for recognition and appointments.

They include: 1. Justin Kodua Frimpong 2. Dennis Kwakwa 3. Nelson Owusu-Ansah 4. Keskine Owusu Poku 5. Micheal Essel-Mills 6. Victor Osei-Poku 7. Lily Appiah 8. Kabore Awudu Moro 9. Raphael Sarfo Patrick 10. Yaw Opoku Mensah 11. Richard Boadi Soadwa 12. Saalim Mansuru Bamba 13. George Adjei.

While at that, we wish to recall the role Ashanti Region played in the 2020 elections and the need to reward the hardworking footsoldiers who made the numbers attained from the region possible. Where it mattered most, some gallant youth leaders sacrificed sleep and sweat to secure the about 1.7 million votes NPP had from the region.

As the call for ministerial appointments for our gallant leaders have been well received, we seek also to call the attention of leadership to the fact that the youth who led our campaign in the region (visited the hinterlands, communicated for the party day and night, embarked on outreach programs, policed the ballots, received different levels of threat, etc.) are equally qualified (educated and certified) for Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive positions.

We must emphasize that though the list is not exhaustive, their selflessness and dedication to the course of the NPP was very apparent in the heat of the 2020 campaign. In most cases, they were the people that the grassroot could fall on. They are known, their voices are familiar, they were heard, and are also known to have led the youth and communication front in Ashanti Region.

We are of a firm hope that with these people in appointive positions, the grassroot of the party in Ashanti Region will be energised and well-resourced from greater works in 2024. It will also serve as a great motivation to many of us our hardwork will one day be rewarded.

We pray our appeal is warmly received.